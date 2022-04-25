Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $362.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LAD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.43.

LAD opened at $289.32 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.81.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 43.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 170,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

