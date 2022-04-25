Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $362.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LAD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.43.

LAD opened at $289.32 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 43.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 170,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.