LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $102.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.10. 395,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,761. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

