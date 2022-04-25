LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $102.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.
LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.10. 395,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,761. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
