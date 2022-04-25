Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.70. 533,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,125,180. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $341.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

