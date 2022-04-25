LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.35

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 10304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in LiveRamp by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in LiveRamp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.