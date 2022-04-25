LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) to post $31.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.53 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $140.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $169.56 million, with estimates ranging from $166.50 million to $173.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LiveVox.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its stake in LiveVox by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LVOX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,977. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

