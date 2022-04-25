Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.74 or 0.07401615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00258356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00775135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00648959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00082742 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00404225 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars.

