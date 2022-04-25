Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 6.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 42,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,172,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

