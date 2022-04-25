Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.20

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNEGY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($329.03) to €300.00 ($322.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

