Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.32.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE:LUN opened at C$12.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.20. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.