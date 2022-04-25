Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will report $99.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $101.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $85.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $430.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $458.50 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. 72,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.