LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.