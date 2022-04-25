Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,522. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
