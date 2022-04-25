Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,474. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

