Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes $204,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,052,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock remained flat at $$65.06 during trading hours on Monday. 235,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,379,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

