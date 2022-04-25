Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $61.61. 243,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,630,844. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

