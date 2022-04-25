M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Stock Price Down 13.2%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) shares fell 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.
About M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)
