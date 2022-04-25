Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,383. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

