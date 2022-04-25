Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 242,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 195,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

AMLP traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

