Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,082 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,805,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.86. 5,878,397 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

