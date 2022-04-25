Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of VDC stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.86 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

