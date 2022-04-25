Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000.

Shares of FLDR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. 28,691 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

