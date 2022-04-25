Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $3.47 on Monday, reaching $176.82. 659,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,731,153. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

