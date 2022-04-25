Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.85. 1,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,012. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $350.99 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.19 and a 200-day moving average of $422.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

