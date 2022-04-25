Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

PG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.