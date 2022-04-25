Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 818,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,465,898. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

