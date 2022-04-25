Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $48.95. 13,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $55.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.