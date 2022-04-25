Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.