Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,052,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.78. 756,648 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

