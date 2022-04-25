Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 92,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.