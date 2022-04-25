Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.37. 135,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $270.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

