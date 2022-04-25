Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 976 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

