Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,022. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.