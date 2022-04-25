MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 22,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

