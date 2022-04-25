Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.17

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 168209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
