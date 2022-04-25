Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $22.25 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,634. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.