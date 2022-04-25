Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.69. The company had a trading volume of 134,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $244.16 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

