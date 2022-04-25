Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $888,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 161,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,281. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

