Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 582 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,686,000.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 148,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.76 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

