Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 809 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,414,000 after purchasing an additional 191,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,937,000 after purchasing an additional 434,743 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $55.29.

