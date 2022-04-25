Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTDR. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 4.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,588,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $3,895,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.