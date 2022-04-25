Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Up 1.6%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.07). 21,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 280,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £198.95 million and a PE ratio of 81.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96.

Get Medica Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.89. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.