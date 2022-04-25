Meme 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.98 or 0.00244111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.09 or 0.00609393 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

