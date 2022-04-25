Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercer International by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.