MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INKT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,088. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

