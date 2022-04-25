Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.76

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.76 and last traded at C$19.85, with a volume of 89098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MI.UN shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.82. The company has a market cap of C$716.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

