Mirrored Netflix Price Down 35.3% This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $261.86 or 0.00662889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $1.31 million worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.93 or 0.07399199 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 24,187 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

