Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 1.02% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3,222.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 80,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,127. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $96.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.