Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.67. 2,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

