Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for 3.2% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.63. 22,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

