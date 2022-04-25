Modefi Hits Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $92,305.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,879,525 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, "Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. "

